HCSO: Cousins linked to UH student's disappearance, nurse's murder

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Harris County investigators have named two suspects in the murder of a Houston nurse and the disappearance of a University of Houston student.

Brandon Lyons is charged with capital murder in the death of 44-year-old Glenser Soliman.

HCSO investigators say Lyons and his cousin, Jerrett Jamal Allen, are also suspects in the disappearance of 26-year-old An Nguyen. They say the two men used social media apps to lure the victims.





Allen is not in custody.

Nguyen was last seen on March 31 in northwest Harris County. His 2016 four-door Jeep Renegade was found a couple of weeks later but there was no sign of the UH student.

Soliman, a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, vanished without a trace back on February 16. His body was found 11 days later in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road by a man walking his dog.

Soliman's car was found in the apartment complex where Lyons and Allen live, according to investigators.





