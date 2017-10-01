HCSO: Cab driver shot dead along the North Freeway

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a cab driver who was found dead along the North Freeway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded just after 1 a.m. to a call of shots fired outside of a Stripes convenience store located in the 14800 block of the North Freeway near Airtex.

Investigators said that a witness told them that a cab driver was trying to get out of his vehicle with a passenger when shots were fired. The driver ended up fleeing the scene in his cab to the 10700 block of the North Freeway where he later died.

Investigators did not say where or how many times the cab driver was shot.

The identity of the cab driver has not been released. Investigators have also not released any information on the suspect passenger.

© 2017 KHOU-TV