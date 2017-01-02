HCSO: Search for gunmen who pistol-whipped homeowner over drugs

HOUSTON- Deputies are looking for a group of suspects who pistol-whipped a homeowner over drugs and money on Monday evening in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call about a home invasion and assault in the 1000 block of Rosbrook Drive near West Road and Ella Boulevard.

The caller told police her father was being beaten by 5 -10 men armed with guns. HCSO said the homeowner's teenage daughter along with two of his other kids, ages 5 and 6, were able to escape to a nearby neighbor’s house.

When deputies arrived, they were met with 25-30 rounds of gunfire.

A tactical team with guns immediately set up a perimeter around the home. They sent in a robot and a K9 unit to detect the suspects.

Deputies said the suspects escaped through the back door in a white Jeep or SUV. They took with them an excess of $50,000 in cash and an unknown amount of drugs.

No deputies were injured in the gunfire. The homeowner has been hospitalized for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KHOU)