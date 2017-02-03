HCSO: Brothers find mother stabbed to death in W. Harris County home

Deputies are investigating a homicide after two brothers returned home to find their mother stabbed to death overnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a homicide after two brothers returned home to find their mother stabbed to death overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office responded at 1:45 a.m. Friday to a call in progress at a residence in the 19900 block of Great Elms Drive in the Lancaster subdivision in west Harris County.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they met with two sons, 20 and 18, who live at the residence with their mother.

The eldest son explained to deputies that he had left briefly to pick up his brother from work. When they returned, they found that someone had made entry into the home and that their 38-year-old mother stabbed to death.

Investigators said they do not have any suspects at this time and there were no signs of forced entry.

They added that they have not determine a motive in the homicide.

