KHOU
Close

HCSO: Body found with gunshot wound along Eastex Freeway

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:02 AM. CDT October 11, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound along the Eastex Freeway overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a body found along the northbound lanes near Hamill.

Investigators said a driver heading north on the Eastex Freeway spotted something that looked like a body on the side of the road by the sidewalk.

The driver stopped and called 911.

Deputies and paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male victim to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said they have very little to go on at this time. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories