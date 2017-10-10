HCSO: Body found with gunshot wound along Eastex Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound along the Eastex Freeway overnight.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 1 a.m. Wednesday to a call of a body found along the northbound lanes near Hamill.
Investigators said a driver heading north on the Eastex Freeway spotted something that looked like a body on the side of the road by the sidewalk.
The driver stopped and called 911.
Deputies and paramedics responded to the scene and transported the male victim to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives said they have very little to go on at this time.
