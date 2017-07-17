HCSO: Bicycle rider dies after being struck by car in NW Harris County

A man on a bicycle died after he was struck by a car during a hit-and-run accident in northwest Harris County overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at about 10 p.m. Monday in the 11900 block of Veterans Memorial.

Deputies said a small four-door car, possibly a Dodge Neon, struck a bicycle and fled the scene

The male victim was transported in critical condition and died at the hospital, deputies said.

There was one witness to the incident who had been riding on a bicycle alongside the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

