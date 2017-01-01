HCSO: Armed suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

An armed suspect is dead after he was shot by a deputy responding to a disturbance southwest Houston Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a weapons disturbance at a residence in the 14200 block of Burnham Drive.

Preliminary reports are a male armed with a knife was fighting with ghbors. Deputies said he stabbed one man in the hand, a non-life threating wound.

Deputies said the male suspect entered his trailer and came out armed with a handgun and fired it several times into the ground.

As deputies were arriving, the male suspect ran back inside the residence. Two deputies entered the trailer and ordered the man to exit.

Deputies said he came out of a room and pointed the handgun at them.

An 11-year veteran deputy fearing for his life and of that of his fellow deputy fired his duty weapon striking the suspect.

EMS was called and the male was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m.

This deputy involved shooting is under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide unit, the Office of Inspector General and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Shoot Team.