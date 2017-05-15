HCSO: 20-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of man

Angel Lagos-Martinez. (Photo: HCSO)

HOUSTON - A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a father of two in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Leonidas Ayesta-Carias was found shot in the head in the 700 block of Richcrest on Jan. 14, 2017.

Deputies said Carias was with his wife and sons, ages 7 and 10 years old, when Angel Lagos-Martinez ran up to their car and fired one shot.

Lagos-Martinez left the scene. Carias was transported to a hospital where he died.

Deputies were able to arrest and charge the suspect with murder after evidence and witnesses came forward.

He is being held in the HCSO detention facility with no bond.

© 2017 KHOU-TV