HCSO: 2 face capital murder charges in taxi driver's fatal shooting

HOUSTON – Two suspects face capital murder charges in the shooting death of a 43-year-old taxi driver over the weekend.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Autuan Donell Knox, 31, and Kandis Boone, 25, were arrested early Monday at their apartment by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force without incident.

Investigators said deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired outside of a Stripes convenience store located in the 14800 block of the North Freeway near Airtex.

Investigators said that a witness told them that a cab driver, now identified as Sunday A. Enilolobo, 43, was being dragged from his vehicle at the location and several shots were fired.

The taxi cab left the scene and was later discovered in the driveway of a vacant multi story building located at 10700 North Freeway by a passerby, who reported that a body was partially out of the taxi cab.

Houston Police responded to the location and discovered Enilolobo had died at the scene.

