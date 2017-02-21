HCSO: 2 burglary suspects caught at a Joe's Crab Shack

Two burglary suspects were arrested after they were caught act trying to steal from a Joe’s Crab Shack in north Houston.

HOUSTON – Two burglary suspects were arrested after they were caught in the act trying to steal from a Joe’s Crab Shack in north Houston.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received an alarm call at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the restaurant located off the North Freeway near Airtex.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they witnessed two males leaving the restaurant, fleeing into a nearby field.

Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend both suspects in less than an hour.

Deputies said it was not known what the suspects stole from the restaurant.

