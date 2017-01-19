HCSO: 2 arrested after chase in stolen 4x4 on N. Freeway

Two suspects were arrested following a chase in a 4x4 pickup truck on the North Freeway early Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it started at 2 a.m. when two male suspects broke into a large 4x4 pickup truck at an apartment complex located in the 500 block of Cypress Station.

The suspects broke the steering column, got it started and took off in the truck. Deputies said the owner heard his truck, a distinct sound, start, and he ran outside to see it going down the parking lot.

Deputies said the owner jumped in his other car and chased after the suspects, following them south on the North Freeway to a Flying J Truck Stop. That is where he tried to block them in, but they got out, all the while he was on the phone with police.

Deputies caught up to the suspects heading south on the North Freeway, chased them to W. Mount Houston, then west to Breen. They then headed south on W. Montgomery, where they crashed into some trees.

The two suspects jumped out and ran on foot, but deputies apprehended both suspects. Deputies said they now face felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

