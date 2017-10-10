HCSO: 1 teen dead after chase with deputies

HOUSTON – A chase between two off-duty deputies and four teens ended in a deadly crash overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 6:30 p.m. Monday near the 200 block of Blalock Road and Piney Point.

Investigators said it all began with the teens, all four between the ages of 16 and 17 years old, snatching a purse before leading those off-duty deputies on a chase.

The deputies were working security jobs at Memorial City Mall last night when someone told them some teens snatched a purse, investigators said.

That’s when the two got into a security car and spotted the teens driving away; a chase ensued.

Investigators said the teens were speeding and tried to pass another car. That’s when they crashed, rolled and ended up in someone’s lawn.

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene, deputies said. A 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies said the two other teens were arrested.

Officials say it’s too early in the investigation, so they’re not sure what charges will be filed against those teens.

They’re working with DPS Troopers and the Piney Point Police Department to make sure they get all the facts straight.

