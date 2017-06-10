KHOU
HCSO: 1 fatally shot, another stabbed at Katy apartment complex

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:57 AM. CDT June 10, 2017

KATY, Texas- One person was fatally shot and another stabbed at an apartment complex in Katy early Saturday morning, authorities said. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 23400 Kingsland Boulevard. 

HCSO confirmed one person was shot and killed; another person was stabbed and transported to the hospital by Memorial Hermann Life Flight.

Their investigation is ongoing. 

 

