HCSO: 1 fatally shot, another stabbed at Katy apartment complex

KATY, Texas- One person was fatally shot and another stabbed at an apartment complex in Katy early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 23400 Kingsland Boulevard.

HCSO confirmed one person was shot and killed; another person was stabbed and transported to the hospital by Memorial Hermann Life Flight.

Their investigation is ongoing.

