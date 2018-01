Investigators are on the scene right now of a shooting that left one person dead northwest Harris County.

SPRING, Texas – Investigators are on the scene right now of a shooting that left one person dead northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at a home in the 2700 block of Magnolia Walk.

No word yet on any suspects.

KHOU 11 News has a crew on the way, and we'll bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU-TV