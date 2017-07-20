HCSO: 1 dead in shooting in NE Harris County neighborhood

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in a northeast Harris County neighborhood early Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after a woman was found dead in a northeast Harris County neighborhood early Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 5:20 a.m. in the 19900 block of River Brook Drive in the Kings Lake Estates.

Stay with KHOU.com and watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for more on this developing story.

© 2017 KHOU-TV