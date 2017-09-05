HCSO: 1 dead, 4 suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A female is dead and four suspects were arrested after a pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it started at 2:45 a.m. when a State Trooper tried to stop a white Ford truck they observed in a possible road rage incident on the North Freeway near Spring. The trooper followed the suspect vehicle and called for backup.

A sheriff’s deputy accompanied by a U.S Marshal and another patrol unit also manned by Marshals responded to the call.

Deputies said the pursuit made its way to the Rolling Creek area before the suspect truck turned into the InTown Suites on FM 1960. That is where the suspects tried to first evade arrest.

Law enforcement officers tried to approached the truck and ordered the suspects out of the vehicle. Deputies said the truck then accelerated toward the officers, striking the U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said the federal officers were not seriously injured.

The officers then opened fire on the truck before the suspect vehicle got back onto FM 1960 heading west. They then headed north on Kuykendahl.

The suspect truck then attempted to pull into an apartment complex located in the 15900 block of Kuykendahl. The truck then attempted to ram the gate at the entrance.

Investigators said deputies had just arrived and exited their patrol units when the truck reversed, hitting the deputy’s vehicle. The truck then pulled forward and headed toward the back of the complex.

Multiple people then exited the truck – four were arrested. Investigators said they found a female dead inside the truck.

Homicide investigators and the District Attorney’s Office are looking into the incident.

A search for a possible sixth person is being done, investigators said.

The U.S. Marshals were helping patrol the area in support of local law enforcement in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

