HCFM: Burglar setting cars on fire in Cypress

The Harris County Fire Marshall is warning people in the Cypress area about a person who they say is setting cars on fire.
According to HCFM, the incidents have happened several times on Monique Drive which isn't far from Highway 290.
Authorities believe the suspect is burglarizing the cars before setting them on fire.
If you know anything about the crime, please contact Crime Stoppers.
