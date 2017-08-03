Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable watching illegal dumping sites

A man was caught on camera dropping off his junk at an illegal dumping site. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man was caught on camera dropping off his junk at an illegal dumping site.

It happened in northeast Harris County. Video shows the man dropping off a grill and several other items.

Residents have complained about the problem in the past, so the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office set up cameras to catch those responsible.

Officials say they have about 80 cameras set up near illegal dumping sites.

