Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable watching illegal dumping sites

HOUSTON - A man was caught on camera dropping off his junk at an illegal dumping site.
It happened in northeast Harris County. Video shows the man dropping off a grill and several other items.
Residents have complained about the problem in the past, so the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office set up cameras to catch those responsible.
Officials say they have about 80 cameras set up near illegal dumping sites.
