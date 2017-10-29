Harris Co. jailer accused of allowing fight between inmates

Harris County Jail. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A detention officer at the Harris County Jail has been accused of allowing one inmate to attack another, according to court documents.

Gene Ramirez, 28, has been charged with official oppression, which is a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the mother of an inmate called and reported that Ramirez allowed another inmate to attack her son. After reviewing surveillance video from the 1200 Baker Street location of the jail, investigators state in court documents that the inmate appears to have asked Ramirez if he could fight the man.

Investigators stated that video shows the inmate began chasing the man and a fight ensued and also appeared to show Ramirez not doing anything to prevent the fight. After the fight begins, Ramirez allegedly had a delayed reaction before calling for assistance, despite watching the build up to the incident.

According to court documents, investigators interviewed the inmate who claimed he was given permission to fight the other man.

Ramirez posted a $1,000 bail.

