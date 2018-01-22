Harris Co. DA: Man charged in Hwy. 249 crash deaths on Christmas Day

Devante Franklin

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was been charged in the deaths of two people during an alleged street race on Christmas Day, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Devante Franklin, 25, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of racing resulting in a death and one count of racing resulting in serious bodily injury.

Life Flight is being called to a scene where deputies say two people were killed in a crash on Highway 249 Monday afternoon. Photo: Loyd Overcash

Deputies say two people were killed after a four-vehicle collision on Highway 249 in the afternoon of December 25. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said speed played a huge factor in the deadly crash near Hollister Drive. The sheriff said the area is well-known for racing and officials said Monday speeds in the alleged race reached over 100 mph.

HCSO: 2 dead, 1 detained in crash on Highway 249

According to the DA's office, Franklin and Kevin Strong were racing and swerving through traffic. They crashed into 62-year-old Johnny Lewis Patterson who had just pulled out of a business along Hwy. 249. Patterson and Strong were killed in the crash.

A third person driving nearby was injured after one of the racers continued into oncoming traffic after striking Patterson's SUV.

The charges are second-degree felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine.

© 2018 KHOU-TV