Gunman gets away after Subway robbery in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputy constables are investigating a robbery at a Subway restaurant that occurred late Tuesday in northern Harris County.

It was about 9:55 p.m. when a masked man walked into the restaurant on FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield and pointed a gun at three female workers. The workers gave the robber money, and he ran from the restaurant on foot.

A witness outside managed to follow the robber. He or she told authorities the suspect ran to a waiting car behind the nearby storage facility, and the driver and robber sped away on FM 1960.

It’s unknown how much money the suspects got away with. No injuries were reported.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

