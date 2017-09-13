Guilty plea hearing set for Shannon Miles on Wednesday

HOUSTON - A guilty plea hearing has been set for Shannon Miles, accused killer of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors and the deputy's widow are expected to speak following the hearing, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Miles is accused of gunning down Goforth outside a Cypress gas station in 2015.
The cold-blooded murder outraged the community. Eleven-thousand people attended his funeral.
Shannon Miles was arrested just hours after the shooting.
At first, Miles was found incompetent due to his psychiatric state. After spending time in a state mental facility, the state decided he was competent to stand trial in March. He pleaded not guilty.
