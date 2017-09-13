Guilty plea hearing set for Shannon Miles on Wednesday

Shannon Miles.

HOUSTON - A guilty plea hearing has been set for Shannon Miles, accused killer of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth, on Wednesday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Goforth. (Photo: HCSO)

Prosecutors and the deputy's widow are expected to speak following the hearing, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Miles is accused of gunning down Goforth outside a Cypress gas station in 2015.

The cold-blooded murder outraged the community. Eleven-thousand people attended his funeral.

Shannon Miles was arrested just hours after the shooting.

At first, Miles was found incompetent due to his psychiatric state. After spending time in a state mental facility, the state decided he was competent to stand trial in March. He pleaded not guilty.

© 2017 KHOU-TV