Gruesome murder case shocks Baytown PD

Cierra Alexis Sutton (Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police returned to the Briarwood Apartments Monday to question neighbors again about what they may have heard or seen more than a month ago, when investigators believe unit 302 became a gruesome crime scene.

“We found some significant spots in the bedroom area which was one of the things that led us to believe something tragic happened there,” said Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris.

Police believe it’s where 32-year-old Steven Coleman’s body was dismembered after his 30-year-old girlfriend, Cierra Sutton, shot and killed him.

It happened sometime before she reported him missing on August 16 and then stopped cooperating with investigators.

According to detectives, Sutton and the victim got into an argument and later while the victim was sleeping, Sutton shot him in the head, killing him. She then allegedly cut up his body with a machete and placed the remains in various dumpsters.

Police: Woman shot, killed sleeping boyfriend before dismembering body

Parts of what they believe are Coleman’s body were later found in a landfill. DNA tests will confirm if it’s him.

“This is a first for me,” said Dorris. “It’s a first for every one of my detectives to be honest with you.”

Police gathered enough evidence against Sutton for a warrant. She was arrested over the weekend near New Orleans, where Coleman’s mother also lives.

“She’s obviously devastated, heartbroken,” said Dorris. “Whatever adjective you want to use to describe, she’s crushed.”

Neighbors are still stunned by what police say happened so close to home.

“I see the crime shows on TV all the time,” said neighbor Mikki Rogers. “Now I can’t even watch them because all I can think about is what happened up there.”

Investigators say they interviewed Sutton following her arrest and describe her demeanor as “uncaring” with no remorse. They believe her 10-year-old daughter was at home at the time of the murder.

Sutton is awaiting extradition from Louisiana.

© 2017 KHOU-TV