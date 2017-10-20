Grand jury indicts former HPD officer accused of shooting neighbor

HOUSTON - A grand jury has indicted a former Houston Police officer accused of shooting and injuring a neighbor after an argument over a dog.

Jason Loosmore, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials say Loosmore was not in uniform at the time of the incident on Oct. 13, 2016, but he had a badge hanging around his neck.

According to authorities, Loosmore shot the victim, identified as Casey Brown, three times in Brown’s yard. Police say Brown was unarmed and is still recovering from his injuries.

Loosmore resigned from HPD in April 2017. He was a 7-year veteran of the department.

If convicted, Loosmore faces 2 to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

