George Ranch HS student charged with making terroristic threat

RICHMOND, Texas -- A George Ranch High School student has been accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening two other students.

Officials say Grayson Harris, 19, brought a gun to the school in Richmond just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and tried to get two students to fight. Authorities say Harris approached one student’s car, and when the student did not get out of the car, Harris showed the butt of his gun.

According to officials, Harris continued encouraging a fight between the two students while showing his gun and made comments, suggesting to the students he was going to shoot them.

Police say the student in the car drove away from the scene.

A warrant for terroristic threat has been issued for Harris with a $5,000 bond.

