GCSO: Dickinson man arrested in stabbing of man

Shonnon Jenkins. (Photo: GCSO)

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- A 37-year-old man was arrested in Dickinson on Wednesday after being accused of stabbing a man, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Highway 3 on May 27 around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found 39-year-old Myles Humphrey with multiple stab wounds. After investigation, deputies determined Shonnon Jenkins to be the suspect.

He was arrested at his home without incident. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon and has a bond set at $250,000.

© 2017 KHOU-TV