Game room security guard shot in foot during robbery

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police responded to a game room on the far southwest side after an attempted robbery led to a shooting.

It was about 12:10 a.m. Thursday when police say two men went into the game room on W. Airport at Mclain and tried to rob it. A security guard confronted them, and one of the robbers apparently shot the guard in the foot.

The men fled the scene, but police say the guard may have returned fire before they got away.

A detailed description of the robbers was not immediately available.

