Galveston PD: One person shot at nightclub on Strand

Air 11 over the scene of a Galveston SWAT team serving a search warrant a nightclub.

GALVESTON, Texas - Police say one person was shot at a nightclub on Strand early Monday morning.

According to Galveston PD, they received a call around 3:15 a.m. that one person was shot in the 1800 block of Strand.

When officers arrived, the victim was coherent and spoke with police about what happened. Along with witness statements, police learned that the shooting had taken place inside of La Playa at the corner of 19th and Strand, according to Galveston PD.

When officers attempted to secure the scene, they became aware that there was still someone inside the building. After police instructed the people inside to come out, several people left the nightclub.

After questioning those people, police say information indicated that there was a possibility the suspect may still have been inside the nightclub.

Galveston SWAT was utilized to serve the search warrant. After clearing the club, police say no other subjects were found inside. However, officers were able to locate and secure the believed crime scene.

Police say investigators are working to secure an arrest warrant for a known suspect. If anyone has any information concerning this case, they are encouraged to contact police at 409-765-3702 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 409-763-TIPS.

