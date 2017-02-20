Photo: KHOU

GALVESTON, Texas- Police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife in their Galveston home on Monday morning.

According to the Galveston Police Department, a family member discovered 91-year-old Byron Everts and 40-year-old Dulce Everts dead in their home located in the 7600 block Beluche Drive around 11 a.m.

An image of 40-year-old Dulce Everts. (Photo provided by family)

Neighbors told investigators they had heard gunshots earlier that morning.

Police said they aren't looking for suspects and haven't released how they died. They did say the deaths don't appear to be natural.

Galveston Police ID bodies found in home on Beluche Dr. as 91 y/o Byron Everts & 40 y/o Dulce Everts. PD "not looking for suspects" #khou11 pic.twitter.com/6o04xTMPFL — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredesKHOU) February 20, 2017

Check back for story updates.

(© 2017 KHOU)