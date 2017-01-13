Galveston man sentenced to 7 years for stabbing dog

Damon Lee Dozier, 39 (Photo: Custom)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A Galveston man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for stabbing his dog.

Damon Lee Dozier, 39, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on Tuesday.

Police say Dozier made a 911 call on Nov. 3, 2015, and told them he stabbed his dog, Xena, a 10- to 12-month-old pit bull. According to authorities, Dozier said he was high and paranoid on the day of the stabbing and was mad Galveston Animal Control recently rook his other dog to be quarantined after it bit a pedestrian.

Authorities also say Dozier stabbed the dog after an argument with his girlfriend and was angry because he felt she loved the dogs more than him.

Police found the dog in a neighbor’s yard a few days later with a double-blade knife still lodged into her side. It appeared, according to police, the dog tried to remove the knife based on bite marks on the knife’s handle.

Dozier faced a sentencing range of two years to 20 years. He will be required to serve at least one-fourth of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

