Galveston cop busted for sterioids

GALVESTON - A Galveston cop has been busted for steroids, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Officer Michael Andrews is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Another law enforcement agency investigating steroids in the Galveston area alerted police that one of their officers had been in contact with a suspected supplier.
Andrews was arrested and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Andrews’ bond was set at $5,000.
He has been with GPD since 2012.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs