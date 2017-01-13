Galveston cop busted for sterioids

GALVESTON - A Galveston cop has been busted for steroids, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Officer Michael Andrews is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Another law enforcement agency investigating steroids in the Galveston area alerted police that one of their officers had been in contact with a suspected supplier.

Andrews was arrested and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Andrews’ bond was set at $5,000.

He has been with GPD since 2012.

