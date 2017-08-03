FWPD looking for kidnapped teen

(Photo: WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- Police in Fort Worth are looking for a teenager they believe was kidnapped at gunpoint.

At about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the Vega Place Senior apartments at 6154 Community Lane.

They were told the 17-year-old victim was visiting her boyfriend at the time. They were both in the parking lot when they were approached by three men who assaulted and robbed the boyfriend.

The suspects then got inside the female's car and forced her to drive off. The boyfriend's cell phone was still in the car, but once officers tracked it, they discovered it had been dumped off FM Highway 1187 in South Fort Worth.

Police are looking for a green Hyundai Sonata and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

