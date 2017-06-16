KHOU
Close

Fugitive Friday: Wanted suspects from Houston Crime Stoppers, June 16

Houston Crime Stoppers , KHOU 8:48 AM. CDT June 16, 2017

"In an effort to keep our city safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston is seeking the public's help locating the following wanted suspects."

Slideshow: Fugitive Friday - Wanted suspects from Crime Stoppers, June 16

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories