Fugitive Friday: Mugshots of wanted suspects from Crime Stoppers, July 7

Cortes, Jesus, H/M 01-15-94, 6'1" / 210 lbs, Bro / Blk, Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Warrant #1406645, Houston, TX

