Frisco teacher arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student

Travis Chupe's mugshot transposed over a Google Maps screengrab of Staley Middle School in Frisco

A Frisco middle school teacher has been arrested after text messages were discovered that suggest he had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

Travis Chupe, an eighth grade teacher at Staley Middle School in Frisco ISD, was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday and charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child.

Both are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison if Chupe is convicted.

Frisco police say the alleged victim's parents reported the offense on July 9. The girl's parents had found text messages on her phone, many of which were "sexual in nature," according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFAA.

"Many of the text messages were sexual in nature and discuss the fact that they have done sexual things together, but do not discuss specific sexual things they have done," the warrant reads.

The warrant cites three different times that Chupe and the student met and kissed, one of which the victim described as an "intense make-out session." Chupe also touched the girl's breasts on multiple occasions, according to the warrant.

Chupe, 35, has taught mathematics since 2015, and is also certified to teach English as a second language, according to his valid TEA teaching certificate. He's been employed by Frisco ISD since 2007, where he worked in the technology department for eight years prior to teaching.

Frisco ISD has launched an investigation into the allegations.

"Immediately upon learning of his arrest, the District took prompt action to assure Mr. Chupe is not currently on duty with the District," Frisco ISD said in a statement to WFAA. "In addition, FISD is initiating an investigation of the underlying allegations of the arrest and will continue to work with the Frisco Police Department on this matter. The District’s top priority is to provide a safe educational environment that serves the best interests of our students. As a result, we will take all appropriate action in response to these allegations."

He’s married and has two children, according to his Staley Middle School biography.

Chupe was released on a $2,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the alleged offense is asked to call Frisco police at 972-292-6010 or sending an anonymous tip via text. Tipsters can text “FRISCOPD” and the tip to 847411.

