Friendswood road rage suspect charged with deadly conduct

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Police say a minor fender bender escalated into a dangerous case of road rage.

Officials say Robert Charles Lay III of Friendswood. They say Lay, 34, pulled a gun after the accident and went after the other driver when he drove away.

Lay called 911, according to police, saying he was following a hit-and-run driver. But when the dispatcher told Lay to stop following the driver, they say he refused and ran the other driver off the road, then shot out one of his tires.

The other driver was not hurt.

Lay is charged with deadly conduct.

