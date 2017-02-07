Friendswood PD: Three charged after convenience store burglary

Pictured left to right: Christian Russell, Justin Land, and Hope Gensemer. (Photo: Friendswood Police Department)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- Police have arrested and charged three suspects involved in a convenience store burglary early Tuesday morning.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, they responded to a burglary alarm at a Shell Station located on FM 528 and Blackhawk Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 7.

When they arrived, they found the front doors were broken out with concrete rocks. The store owner was able to provide police with a picture of a suspect from his surveillance system.

Officers immediately began their search and were able to find two accomplices: 17-year-old Justin Devon of League City and 18-year-old Hope Krista Gensemer of Friendswood.

Devon was arrested and charged with Minor in Possession of Alcohol. Gensemer was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

While these two were in custody, officers were able to identify the main suspect from the surveillance as 19-year-old Christian Chase Russell.

They were able to locate Russell at his home in the 16600 block of Hibiscus where he was found jumping a fence to make his way home. Russell was wearing his same outfit from the surveillance photo.

Russell was charged with Burglary of a Building. The owner's property was returned to him.

A similar burglary happened the night before; Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

