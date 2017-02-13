Friendswood PD: Search for check-cashing thief

Image grab from surveillance video provided by the Friendswood Police Department.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- Police are are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman accused of cashing checks belonging to local businesses.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, business owners in the city contacted police when they found their business bank account had been compormised on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.

Police said the suspect made fraudulent cash withdrawals at the Texan Bank in Sugar Land.

The suspect has been described as a white woman in her mid-to-late 40s with dark hair. She was seen in surveillance video driving a dark sedan with a sunroof .

A small, light brown dog could be seen with her in the video. There was also a middle-aged man with her during one of the transactions.

If you have any information about the identity of this woman, please contact the Friendswood Police Department at (281) 996-3300.

