Friendswood PD: Man charged with DWI after crashing into officer's vehicle

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas- A man was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a Friendswood police officer's vehicle and driving off on Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the Friendswood Police Department, the officer's vehicle was hit by a driver passing by in the 2100 block of W. Parkwood Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

Police said the officer had his emergency lights on and was conducting a traffic stop when 55-year-old Kevin Christopher Neu hit the back of his vehicle without stopping.

The officer was in the car at the time, but he wasn't injured. He was able to follow the suspect and get him to stop.

Neu was arrested and taken into custody immediately. Police said he smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

After searching his vehicle, police found open containers of Tramadol and Diazepam.

The suspect has been charged with evading arrest, failure to stop and give information, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug, in addition to DWI.

His bond was set at $10,000.

