Friendswood PD looking for 'smelly' bank robber

Surveillance video of a wanted bank robbery suspect.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Police in Friendswood are looking for a bank robbery suspect with a unique description - smelly.

According to Friendswood PD, on Thursday evening the suspect went to The Texan Bank at 105 E. Parkwood. Police say he handed the teller a demanding letter and the teller believed he had a gun.

The suspect is described as a 'weathered' middle age man with a gray beard. He walked with a limp and smelled of cigarettes, stale beer and body odor, according to police.

Police say the suspect's vehicle is possibly an old blue Toyota.

If anyone recognizes this bank robbery suspect, call Friendswood Police at 281-996-3300.

