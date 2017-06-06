Friends and family remember murdered mother of three
Tuesday night, family and friends of a mother of three, April Russell, came together for an emotional vigil -- after she was shot and killed Monday by her ex. Now, her family is making an emotional plea for those in abusive relationships.
KENS 5:14 AM. CDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family of beating victim demands answers
-
Grand jury to decide charges in beating case
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Dad says man killed in I-45 freak accident was 'good kid'
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont
-
Local man puts viral typo on license plate
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
VERIFY: Can fidget spinners kill your kids?
More Stories
-
Deadly Denny's beating case heads to grand jury,…Jun. 6, 2017, 7:17 p.m.
-
4 arrested after allegedly stealing shingles from NW…Jun. 7, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Autopsy: Denny's beating victim died of…Jun. 6, 2017, 1:48 p.m.