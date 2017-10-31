Four suspects arrested in Fort Bend Co. home invasion

File photo

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- Four suspects were arrested for allegedly being involved in a Fort Bend County home invasion on Tuesday.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a woman called around 2 p.m. saying she heard three men break into the back door of her home and yelling in the 1400 Bucks Bridge Lane.

FBCSO says she hid inside the home, and the suspect left the scene after hearing authorities arrive.



“The agencies that participated showed great teamwork in this case,” said Major Chad Norvell of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. “Four subjects are now in custody thanks to the agencies who responded.”

The subjects caught will be booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

