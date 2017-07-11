Four men arrested after allegedly tying up, robbing victims

Cristobal Peralta (top left), Jorge Romero (top right), Jose Alberto-Gonzalez (bottom left), Samuel Correas (bottom right).

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men were arrested after deputies interrupted an attempted robbery.

On Tuesday, Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 4700 block of Hickorygate Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said they discovered that the sliding glass door at the back from the home had been shattered.

Deputies were able to detain the suspects at the scene, who were armed with handguns and a sledge hammer. Two victims, who deputies said had their hands tied together, were discovered and freed. According to deputies, once the victims were tied up, the suspects demanded cash and began searching the house.

Jose Alberto-Gonzalez, Cristobal Peralta, Samuel Correas and Jorge Mateo Romero have been charged with aggravated robbery. All of their bonds were set at $50,000.

