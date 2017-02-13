Four arrested after man and woman were tied up, robbed

Juwan Deshotel (top left), Yuel Valcin (top right), Derrick Boudreaux (bottom left), Derrica Lewis (bottom right).

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police say they have made four arrests after a man and woman were tied up in an apartment and robbed.

Police say that four suspects forced their way into an apartment in the 1500 block of Katy Gap Rd. in West Harris County on Friday night. The suspects were allegedly armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, two residents, a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, were tied up as the apartment was ransacked.

One of the victims was able to call 911 and deputies arrived quickly enough to arrest the suspects as they were seen leaving the apartment.

Juwan Deshotel, 17, Yuel Valcin, 23, Derrick Boudreaux, 18, and Derrica Lewis, 18, have been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

No injuries were reported.

