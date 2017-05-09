Fort Bend Co. Sheriff: 'Someone out there knows these thugs'

Image of alleged robbery suspect seen on surveillance video. (Photo: Haenel, Bob)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two men accused in a Fort Bend robbery.

According to Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, deputies responded to a robbery call at a Valero store located in the 14100 block of Bissonnet on April 20. Deputies say the two suspects held an employee and customer at gunpoint and demanded cash. Once they received the money, they fled the scene.

"Someone out there knows these thugs," said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. "If you have seen someone who has purchased a mask like this in the last couple of weeks, give us a call. That mask may not be unique, but it’s different.”





Masked robbery suspects seen on surveillance video.

The first suspect is described as a black male, about 5'9". Deputies say he was wearing all black clothing with a black t-shirt over his head and face. He was wearing black and red shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about 5'6" and he was wearing all black clothing and a black mask. Both suspects displayed handguns.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information on the case.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc.

- Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477)

- Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/

