Fort Bend: $16K in money orders bought with skimmed debit card

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers hopes someone will recognize a pair of suspects accused of using a counterfeit debit card to make several purchases, including multiple money orders.

On Aug. 7 the suspects used a “skimmed” debit card to make the purchases. Authorities say the suspects purchased about $16,600 worth of money orders from United States Post Office locations in Brookshire, Sealy, Columbus, Eagle Lake and Sheridan.

The debit card was also used to make an ATM withdrawal for $500 at Citgo gas station, located at 7050 Southwest Freeway in Houston.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly mid- to late-20’s, medium build and has short brown hair. He was observed wearing a gray and black t-shirt and blue jeans. The other is described as a Hispanic female, possibly mid- to late-20’s, medium build and has brown hair. She was observed wearing a blue jacket and a light-colored dress.

Officials say the female suspect is the one who purchased the debit cards.

“We are hoping someone out there will recognize the male suspect since we have good surveillance video,” said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. “If you know one of the suspects and want to make some bucks the honest way, call the Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline.”

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS or submit online http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.

