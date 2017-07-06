Former Texas City officer facing theft, drug charges

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Texas City Police Department says a tip led to the arrest of an officer who later resigned.

Texas City PD says a citizen's complaint accused Officer Linnard Crouch of theft. An internal affairs investigation led to charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

The charges are pending, and Crouch resigned on Jan. 30.

“These charges have been presented to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and will be presented to a Grand Jury upon completion of the investigation. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, details of the case cannot be released,” the department stated.

