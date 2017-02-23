Former Texas City ISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child

Homero Martinez

LA MARQUE, Texas - A former Texas City Independent School District employee has been accused of sexually assaulting a child family member.

According to the La Marque Police Department, 50-year-old Homero Martinez has been charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police did not say how the suspect and victim are related.

Martinez was an employee in the maintenance department of Texas City ISD. Police say there is no evidence that Martinez committed a crime while on the job. However, once he was charged, TCISD ended his employment.

His bond has been set at $50,000

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9250.

