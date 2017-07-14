Former teacher sentenced to 15 years for abusing 8-year-old student

Miguel Angel Yepez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former teacher has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing his 8-year-old student, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Miguel Angel Yepez, 41, was convicted of indecency with a child following a three-day trial.

“The jury spoke loud and clear,” said Assistant District Attorney Ashley Guice. “This is a horribly sad example of betrayal by someone entrusted with protecting our children.”

The Harris County DA's Office says the victim was in Yepez's second grade class at Harvard Elementary school when the incident occurred. She and her mother testified against Yepez during the trial.

Another alleged victim, now an adult, also testified. She said that Yepez abused her in 2002 but at the time, she feared telling anyone.

© 2017 KHOU-TV