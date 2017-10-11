Former Stockman congressional staffer pleads guilty in fraud scheme

(Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A former congressional staffer pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in allegedly conspiring with former colleagues to funnel money intended for a charity to Stephen Stockman’s campaign.



Jason Posey, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering Wednesday. His sentencing is set for March 29, 2018.

Posey served as director of special projects for former U.S. Congressman Stockman, 60, from about January 2013 until about November 2013.

Posey admitted, at Stockman’s direction, he and another congressional staffer, Thomas Dodd, 38, illegally funneled $15,000 of charitable donations into Stockman’s campaign bank account. The campaign then filed reports with the Federal Election Commission, falsely stating the money was a contribution from their parents and staffers themselves, according to his admissions.

Stockman also asked Posey to send a letter to a charitable donor falsely stating the donor’s $350,000 donation had been used to support a charitable endeavor, Posey said. According to Posey’s admissions, the funds were used for other purposes, including Stockman’s campaigns for public office.

Posey admitted he and Stockman raised more than $450,000 toward the congressman’s 2014 Senate campaign and told a donor the funds would be used to support an advocacy expenditure Posey was running. Posey said Stockman supervised these activities, including the printing and mailing of hundreds of thousands of pro-Stockman publications to Texas voters. Posey admitted he submitted a false affidavit to the FEC to conceal the scheme.



Dodd pleaded guilty to his involvement on March 20. Stockman’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 29, 2018.

